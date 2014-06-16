FRANKFURT, June 16 Family-owned Hella, a German manufacturer of auto headlights and electronics parts, is considering listing its shares on the stock market, two sources said on Monday.

One of the sources said Hella was considering launching an initial public offering (IPO) in the fourth quarter of 2014. The second source said the firm had asked a bank, Bankhaus Lampe, for advice on the appetite for such a listing among institutional investors.

A spokesman for Hella however said that although the company had the option to review its ownership from time to time, there were no formal plans to pursue a stock-market listing.

Banking sources said Hella had explored a listing in 2013 but shelved the plans.

German weekly WirtschaftsWoche reported that Hella was exploring a listing because some members of the owning family were thinking about selling their stakes.

Hella, which also makes vehicle air-conditioning systems, has 60 stakeholders. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Arno Schuetze; writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by James Macharia)