UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Oct 31 Hella on Friday said the owning family had agreed to retain a 60 percent stake in the German manufacturer of auto headlights and electronics parts until 2024, even after a stock market listing.
Hella announced it will raise 278 million euros ($349.39 million) via a stock market listing to fund international expansion and innovation.
The free float will be about 15 percent of Hella shares, leaving the owning family to retain control of 85 percent of Hella shares.
In the medium term, there is an agreement by the family members to keep a 60 percent stake between them in Hella until at least 2024, Hella said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources