* Creditor sues Hellas Telecommunications II
* TPG Capital, Apax Partners private equity also sued
* Lawsuit claims dividend came from loans, not earnings
NEW YORK, Nov 16 A New York creditor sued to
collect 77 million euros ($104 million) owed under notes issued
by Hellas Telecommunications II S.C.A., one of a group of
companies organized as part of the 2005 acquisition of a Greek
mobile phone company.
Cortlandt Street Recovery Corp claims private equity firms
TPG Capital and Apax Partners carried out a fraud known as a
"bleed-out," in which owners of a company transfer the assets
to themselves, "on a scale so grand it would make organized
crime jealous," according to the lawsuit.
The case was filed Tuesday in New York state Supreme Court
in Manhattan.
With a 50 million euro ($67.6 million) investment, TPG and
Apax organized a group of companies to acquire nearly debt-free
Tim Hellas Telecommunications, S.A., in 2005, the lawsuit
said.
Under the equity firms' control, the new Hellas entities
borrowed huge amounts of money, paid the loan proceeds to Apax
and TPG and their funds, and became insolvent.
In 2006, Hellas Telecommunications, S.ar.l., the parent
company, paid Apax and TPG what it claimed was a 1 billion euro
($1.35 billion) dividend. However, the lawsuit said, the money
came from loans, not earnings.
Owen Blicksilver, a TPG spokesman, said the lawsuit "has no
merit." Apax did not return a call for comment, and a Hellas
Telecommunications representative could not immediately be
reached.
Hellas Telecommunications II, S.C.A., submitted itself to
an insolvency proceeding in the UK High Court of Justice in
2009, according to court papers.
Cortlandt Street Recovery claims that since the loan
proceeds were wrongly paid to Apax and TPG, they are
responsible to repay the loans.
($1=0.741 Euro)
The case is Cortlandt Street Recovery Corp. v. Hellas
Telecommunications II, S.C.A, 653181/2011 New York state
Supreme Court (Manhattan).
(Reporting by Karen Freifeld, editing by Bernard Orr;
karen.freifeld@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6921)