ATHENS, July 7 Greece's biggest oil refiner Hellenic Petroleum made an 8 million euro ($8.76 million) coupon payment last week on an international bond, a spokesman for the company said on Tuesday.

Hellenic Petroleum made the payment as originally planned on July 3 through a British subsidiary which had issued the bond, the company said.

"The payment was made as scheduled by the bond-issuer, Hellenic Petroleum Finance, which is not affected by capital controls in Greece," Investor Relations Officer Vassilis Tsaitas told Reuters.

Hellenic Petroleum Finance is based in Britain, according to Thomson Reuters data. Some Greek companies have used foreign subsidiaries to borrow from the bond markets which means they should have no difficulty in paying their bondholders despite Greece's capital controls.

Greece closed its banks more than a week ago and limited money transfers abroad to protect its lenders from potential collapse after a failure of talks between the country and its international lenders on a cash-for-reforms deal.

Cement maker Titan has two bond coupons totalling 15.5 million euros that fall due on July 10 and July 17.

The bonds were also issued by a UK-based subsidiary of the group. A senior executive at Titan said that the company would make the payments as scheduled. ($1 = 0.9129 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Costas Pitas and Jane Merriman)