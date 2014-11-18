BRIEF-China Evergrande says proposed issuance of us$ senior notes
* Intends to use proceeds of notes to refinance existing indebtedness of group
Nov 18 Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange SA
* 9M net after tax profit at 17.3 million euros versus 40.5 million euros year ago
* 9M turnover from core activities at 36.2 million euros versus 68.2 million euros year ago
* 9M operating expenses down 13.6 percent to 12.8 million euros
* 9M earnings before tax at 23.3 million euros versus 54.2 million euros year ago
* 9M EBITDA at 21.7 million euros versus 52.3 million euros year ago
* 9M net cash at 160.2 million euros
* 9M total liabilities at 28.4 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1xSIUFm
March 16 ValueAct Capital raised its stake in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, in a move that could provide a confidence boost to the drug company three days after its largest shareholder sold out of the stock.
* Scentre Group prices A$650 million equivalent of senior guaranteed US$ 144a/reg s notes