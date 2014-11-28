UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 28 Hellenic Fishfarming SA
* Files appeal to the court's decision to reject its restructuring plan application
* Says hearing date of the appeal will be April 30, 2015
* Continues negotiations with suppliers and creditors to maintain operations till the court's decision
Source text: bit.ly/1xZhcXS
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources