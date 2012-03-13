(Corrects debt situation in last paragraph)
LONDON, March 13 Greek refiner Hellenic
is expected to restart its Elefsis refinery in June,
when upgrade work is set to be completed, industry sources said
on Tuesday.
The upgrade work will not increase the plant's capacity,
which will remain at 100,000 barrels of crude oil per day (bpd),
but will modernise various units to make output more profitable.
Elefsina has been shut for close to a year, as strikes and
other issues have delayed the project originally scheduled for
completion in 2011.
The project is however almost complete and the last phase
involving testing the revamped units is already under way.
"Utility units of the Elefsis refinery upgrade have been
completed and tested, while commissioning of conversion units
and start up is planned in the first half of 2012" a spokesman
for Hellenic said.
He added that once the refinery upgrade is complete, no
further turnarounds are planned in Greece for the remainder of
2012.
Industry sources say Elefsina will restart in June, but it
could take some time to iron out issues that may arise during
the production of refined fuels with certain specifications.
Hellenic expects sales from its newly upgraded refinery at
Elefsis to help the company lower its debt and become a more
attractive privatisation target.
The company has 350 million euros of debt maturing in the
final quarter of this year, with a further 1.3 billion euros in
2013.
