LONDON Feb 23 Greek refiner Hellenic
Petroleum, which heavily relies on Iranian oil
supplies, said on Thursday replacing those deliveries would be
"easy" and alternative grades from Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Russia
were being considered.
Hellenic needs to find an alternative for Iranian oil before
European sanctions kick in on July 1. The Greek refiner said
that imports from Iran made up around 30 percent of its oil
supply over the year.
Data from Eurostat suggests the proportion may have
increased in the latter half, rising to 58 percent in the third
quarter.
But Chief Financial Officer Andreas Shiamishis said he did
not expect the embargo to present a major issue, although he
acknowledged the company was "enjoying open credit terms."
The terms likely to be offered by suppliers of heavy grades
that may act as substitutes after July 1 are likely to be far
less generous.
A string of outages has already flipped former budget
crudes to a premium to light grades and some countries are
looking as far afield as South America to replace their Iranian
supplies.
Greece's precarious financial situation may present Hellenic
with another headache.
In addition to finding suitable grades, traders and analysts
say the refiner's limited access to credit may further
complicate the process of replacing Iranian crude.
"I tried working on that (supplying Hellenic) but I could
not take the risk. It is out of my league," said an oil
marketing manager based in London.
(Reporting by Jessica Donati and Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by
James Jukwey)