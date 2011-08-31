NICOSIA Aug 31 Cyprus's Hellenic Bank posted a 35.9 million euro ($52 million) first-half net loss after taking provisions on a Greek sovereign debt swap, it said on Wednesday.

Its pretax loss was 29.17 million euros. Excluding the Greek impairment, the group said its net income rose 13 percent in the first half of the year.

Hellenic, of which the Church of Cyprus holds a sizeable stake, said it had an estimated impairment of 23.1 million euros from its participation in the Greek debt swap programme.

It holds Greek bonds with a nominal value of 110 million euros.

Hellenic is the smallest and the least exposed among its Cypriot peers to Greek sovereign bond holdings; Bank of Cyprus and Marfin Popular , both hold Greek debt in excess of 1 billion euros. They announced losses in their first-half results on Tuesday.

