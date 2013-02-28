BRIEF-Wheelock and Co says fy group profit attributable was HK$16.29 bln vs HK$14.23 bln
* Fy Hong Kong Development Properties contracted sales increased by 71% to HK$22.1 billion
NICOSIA Feb 28 Cypriot group Hellenic Bank posted a 2012 loss of 21.9 million euros ($29 million), compared with a loss of 99.5 million in 2011, and said it was facing a growing downturn at home from non-performing loans.
The bank, in which the Church of Cyprus is a major shareholder, said on Thursday it had increased its provisions on loan impairment 14 percent, and recorded a 45 percent increase in net non-performing loans.
Hellenic is the third-largest Cypriot commercial bank, and the only one of the three which has not sought state aid for exposure to a writedown in Greek government bond values in 2011 and early 2012. ($1 = 0.7628 euro) (Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Dan Lalor)
* Fy Hong Kong Development Properties contracted sales increased by 71% to HK$22.1 billion
* "China growth is expected to remain relatively stable in 2017"
BEIJING, March 10 Falls in China's foreign exchange reserves are normal and not unfavourable, the country's central bank governor said on Friday.