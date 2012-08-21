(Corrects reference to PET prices in fourth paragraph from the
end)
* H1 profit down 25 pct y/y, in line with forecasts
* Debt-laden Italy, Ireland, Greece, weigh on results
* Sticks to cash flow, investment guidance of 1.45 bln euros
by end-2014
* Sees Italy, Russia as growth markets, praises Italian
reforms
* Input costs seen easing in second half, forex to weigh
By Harry Papachristou
ATHENS, Aug 21 Coca-Cola Hellenic (CCH)
, the world's second-largest bottler of Coca-Cola Co.
soft drinks, shed 25 percent of profit in the first half
as expected, hurt by austerity in debt-laden Italy, Ireland and
Greece and higher commodity costs.
The Athens-based company with operations in 27 countries
including Russia and Nigeria said comparable net income was 109
million euros ($134.5 million), against the average of 110.1
million euros forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.
EU-IMF austerity measures have caused sales volumes to drop
in Greece and Ireland as well as Italy, where the government is
also curbing spending to cope with higher borrowing costs.
But the firm stuck to its guidance for free cash flow
generation and investments of 1.45 billion euros by the end of
2014.
Chief Executive Dimitris Lois is betting on potential growth
in markets such as Russia. The company also sees Italy as a
long-term growth market, Lois said, praising the government
there for making all the right moves to deal with a debt crisis.
"We are very happy to see the initiatives from (Italian
Prime Minister Mario) Monti," Lois told Reuters. "He has taken
the right initiatives to balance austerity and growth," he
added, referring specifically to his decision to postpone an
increase in value-added-tax (VAT) rates.
CCH's total sales volumes dropped by 2 percent year-on-year
to 1.01 billion cases. But sales rose for a fourth consecutive
quarter by 1 percent to 3.43 billion euros.
The company took commercial and marketing initiatives, such
as more creative packaging to squeeze more sales out of each
case sold, Lois said. It has also been expanding for years into
non-sparkling beverages such as tea and health drinks.
These moves helped the company maintain or increase its
market volume share in sparkling beverages in most of its
markets, including Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Russia, Ukraine,
Romania and Bulgaria.
Some analysts, however, remain sceptical.
"The company will face adverse conditions in some basic
markets under IMF programmes, such as Ukraine, Hungary and
Greece," said Iakovos Kourtesis, an analyst with National
Securities who earlier this month downgraded his recommendation
on the stock to "neutral".
CCH's shares were up 0.3 percent at 1235 GMT in Athens,
underperforming a 1.8 percent rise in the general index.
An expected rise of the U.S. dollar versus the euro and the
currencies of other crisis-hit European countries will likely
offset any benefits from an easing in raw material costs, the
company said.
Input prices will rise in mid-single digits instead of
high-single digits as previously forecast, according to Lois,
driven by lower prices of PET, a key raw material for plastic
bottles.
In an effort to improve profitability, the company will
slash personnel and management costs, doubling its restructuring
expenses to 100 million euros this year, up from the 50 million
euros it stated earlier in 2012.
Greece's debt crisis has also fuelled speculation about the
future of the company's base in Greece, particularly its listing
on the Athens Stock Exchange.
But Lois dismissed the concerns, saying that any possible
downgrade of the local stock market would not take place before
the middle of next year and that he would try to make use of the
company's other parallel listings in New York and London to make
life easier for its investors.
($1 = 0.8103 euros)
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Editing by David Cowell)