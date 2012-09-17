ATHENS, Sept 17 Coca Cola Hellenic (CCH)
, the world's second largest bottler of Coca Cola
soft drinks, said on Monday it was considering options
for its stock market listings following press reports that it
was seeking a premium London listing.
"In response to recent comments in the media, Coca-Cola
Hellenic Bottling Company S.A. announces that, consistent with
previous statements, it is seeking to better leverage its stock
exchange listings," it said in a statement.
"This continues to be work in progress. No specific approach
has been selected," it said.
Sky TV reported on Saturday that the company was considering
switching its main listing from the Athens bourse to the London
Stock Exchange in a move which could lift it to the blue-chip
FTSE 100 index.
It said talks had been underway for several weeks with
British authorities about obtaining a premium UK listing.
Coca Cola Hellenic shares are currently listed on the Athens
and New York exchanges as well as on the London Stock Exchange
through a so-called company-sponsored nominee service, which
allows investors to hold stock without a share certificate.
The company has previously stated that it was considering
ways to use its parallel listings.