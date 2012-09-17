ATHENS, Sept 17 Coca Cola Hellenic (CCH) , the world's second largest bottler of Coca Cola soft drinks, said on Monday it was considering options for its stock market listings following press reports that it was seeking a premium London listing.

"In response to recent comments in the media, Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company S.A. announces that, consistent with previous statements, it is seeking to better leverage its stock exchange listings," it said in a statement.

"This continues to be work in progress. No specific approach has been selected," it said.

Sky TV reported on Saturday that the company was considering switching its main listing from the Athens bourse to the London Stock Exchange in a move which could lift it to the blue-chip FTSE 100 index.

It said talks had been underway for several weeks with British authorities about obtaining a premium UK listing.

Coca Cola Hellenic shares are currently listed on the Athens and New York exchanges as well as on the London Stock Exchange through a so-called company-sponsored nominee service, which allows investors to hold stock without a share certificate.

The company has previously stated that it was considering ways to use its parallel listings.