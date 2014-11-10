(Adds CFO comment on tax reserve distribution)
ATHENS Nov 10 Greece's biggest oil refiner
Hellenic Petroleum said on Monday its third-quarter
core profit almost doubled, helped by improved refining margins
and production.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA), which strips out inventory losses, rose
to 146 million euros ($182 million) from 74 million euros in the
same period last year.
The figure was above an average forecast of 119.7 million
euros in a recent Reuters poll.
Improved refining margins in the Mediterranean and higher
production at one of the group's three refineries, which
operated at full capacity after maintenance work in the previous
quarter, boosted profits, the company said.
Demand for fuel in Greece rose for the first time since the
country's debt crisis broke out in 2009, growing by 3 percent.
The company also said it would propose the distribution of
0.21 euros a share to shareholders from unused tax reserves at
an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of shareholders scheduled
for Dec. 15.
"I would expect that the distribution will take place within
two months of the EGM decision", Chief Financial Officer Andreas
Shiamishis told an analysts conference.
Including inventory losses of about 100 million euros from a
sharp fall in oil prices, EBITDA dropped 40 percent to 45
million euros. On a net basis, the company reported a loss of 51
million euros, compared to a profit of 2 million a year earlier.
The stock has lost 46 percent so far this year,
underperforming a 23 percent fall in the Athens bourse's general
index. Analysts say a gloomy outlook on demand for oil in
the euro zone and oversupply have weighed on the stock.
(1 US dollar = 0.8039 euro)
