ATHENS Nov 10 Greece's biggest oil refiner Hellenic Petroleum said on Monday its third-quarter core profit almost doubled, helped by improved refining margins and production.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), which strips out inventory losses, rose to 146 million euros ($182 million) from 74 million euros in the same period last year.

The figure was above an average forecast of 119.7 million euros in a recent Reuters poll.

Improved refining margins in the Mediterranean and higher production at one of the group's three refineries, which operated at full capacity after maintenance work in the previous quarter, boosted profits, the company said.

Demand for fuel in Greece rose for the first time since the country's debt crisis broke out in 2009, growing by 3 percent.

The company also said it would propose the distribution of 0.21 euros a share to shareholders from unused tax reserves at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of shareholders scheduled for Dec. 15.

"I would expect that the distribution will take place within two months of the EGM decision", Chief Financial Officer Andreas Shiamishis told an analysts conference.

Including inventory losses of about 100 million euros from a sharp fall in oil prices, EBITDA dropped 40 percent to 45 million euros. On a net basis, the company reported a loss of 51 million euros, compared to a profit of 2 million a year earlier.

The stock has lost 46 percent so far this year, underperforming a 23 percent fall in the Athens bourse's general index. Analysts say a gloomy outlook on demand for oil in the euro zone and oversupply have weighed on the stock.

(1 US dollar = 0.8039 euro) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Deepa Babington and Mark Potter)