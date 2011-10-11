ATHENS Oct 11 Workers at the Greece's biggest
refiner Hellenic Petroleum (HEPr.AT) decided on Tuesday to
suspend a strike which has disrupted fuel supplies after
receiving government assurances they would be exempt from
planned public sector wage cuts.
Workers at the state-controlled group walked off the job on
Tuesday and were expected to shut down all the firm's refineries
by late Wednesday, demanding to be exempted from provisions of a
draft austerity law which would cap the average wage per
employee at 1,900 euros ($2,591) a month.
The cap was originally meant to apply just to civil servants
but a last-minute change in the bill, which was submitted to
parliament last week, also included profitable, state-controlled
companies that are listed on the stock exchange, such as
Hellenic Petroleum.
"The labour union suspended the strike," a senior company
executive who declined to be named told Reuters.
A statement from the union representing workers at Hellenic
Petroleum carried on the semi-state news agency ANA said the
strike had been called off after officials made clear that the
bill would not apply to the company.
"The government's bill exempts Hellenic Petroleum," it said.
"In an extraordinary meeting, the union unanimously decided this
afternoon to suspend the strike."
The wage cap is part of a new bout of austerity Greece wants
to vote on before an EU leaders meeting planned for Oct. 23 to
make up for falling behind on fiscal targets agreed with its
international lenders as part of its ongoing bailout programme.
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou, writing by Angeliki
Koutantou)