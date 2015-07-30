July 30 Auto supplier Delphi Automotive Plc said it will acquire HellermannTyton Group for about 1.07 billion pounds ($1.67 billion) to expand its electrical architecture global business.

Delphi will pay 480 pence in cash per share for each HellermannTyton share, which represents a premium of 44 percent to its closing price on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.6413 pounds) (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)