BRIEF-Leifheit intends capital increase by issuing bonus shares
* Management board of Leifheit AG intends capital increase from the company's funds at a ratio of 1:1 by issuing bonus shares
LONDON, March 26 HellermannTyton Ltd : * the offer price has been set at 195 pence per share * the offer will raise gross proceeds of approximately 211.9
million pounds * Immediately following admission, doughty hanson will continue to hold 46.1
percent of the shares
ZURICH, March 8 Credit Suisse is looking at the merits of going ahead as planned with an initial public offering (IPO) of its domestic business after ending 2016 within its CET1 ratio target range, Chief Financial Officer David Mathers said on Wednesday.
DUBLIN, March 7 Ireland's finance ministry is looking at potentially including a retail offer in a planned initial public offering of state-owned Allied Irish Banks (AIB) that could be launched by May, it said on Tuesday.