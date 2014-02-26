Feb 26 HellermannTyton Group PLC : * Signed a new 230 mln euros revolving credit facility at Euribor + 1.75 pct for a term of five years * New facility replaces the group's existing 220 mln euros senior secured bonds and an undrawn 80 mln euros revolving credit facility * One-off costs of refinancing are 5 mln euros, which includes the 1 pct redemption premium paid to the bondholders * Expected that 200 mln euros of new facility will be initially drawn down to repay bonds * Anticipate that the bonds will be repaid on 28 March 2014 * Balance of 20 mln euros to repay bonds to be repaid using existing cash reserves * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here