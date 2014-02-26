Feb 26 HellermannTyton Group PLC :
* Signed a new 230 mln euros revolving credit facility at
Euribor + 1.75 pct for a term of five years
* New facility replaces the group's existing 220 mln euros
senior secured bonds and an undrawn 80 mln euros revolving
credit facility
* One-off costs of refinancing are 5 mln euros, which includes
the 1 pct redemption premium paid to the bondholders
* Expected that 200 mln euros of new facility will be initially
drawn down to repay bonds
* Anticipate that the bonds will be repaid on 28 March 2014
* Balance of 20 mln euros to repay bonds to be repaid using
existing cash reserves
* Source text for Eikon:
* For more news, please click here