BRIEF-Leifheit intends capital increase by issuing bonus shares
* Management board of Leifheit AG intends capital increase from the company's funds at a ratio of 1:1 by issuing bonus shares
LONDON, March 26 Shares in cabling equipment maker HellermannTyton opened 0.5 percent higher at 196 pence on their London stock market debut on Tuesday.
The company earlier priced its sale of a 50.5 percent stake at 195 pence per share, valuing the company at 420 million pounds ($637.7 million).
ZURICH, March 8 Credit Suisse is looking at the merits of going ahead as planned with an initial public offering (IPO) of its domestic business after ending 2016 within its CET1 ratio target range, Chief Financial Officer David Mathers said on Wednesday.
DUBLIN, March 7 Ireland's finance ministry is looking at potentially including a retail offer in a planned initial public offering of state-owned Allied Irish Banks (AIB) that could be launched by May, it said on Tuesday.