Deutsche Bank says prepares 8 billion euro capital increase
FRANKFURT, March 3 Deutsche Bank is preparing for a potential capital increase of about 8 billion euros ($8.5 billion), it said in a statement on Friday.
(Corrects value of placing in paragraph 2)
LONDON, Sept 25 Cable equipment maker HellermannTyton's private equity owner is to sell 20 percent of the company in a share placing, one of the bookrunners said in a statement on Wednesday.
Doughty Hanson is to place around 45 million shares - valued at 126.9 million pounds ($204 million) at Wednesday's closing share price - in HellermannTyton, equating to about 21 percent of the company, Goldman Sachs, which is joint bookrunner alongside Morgan Stanley, said.
Doughty, which bought HellermannTyton in 2006, listed the maker of devices for fastening, fixing, identifying and protecting cables, on the London Stock Exchange in March.
The bookrunners have agreed to waive the Doughty Hanson Initial Public Offering lock up, which was set to expire on 29 September.
Numis Securites has been appointed lead manager for the placing. ($1 = 0.6224 British pounds) (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Chris Vellacott and David Evans)
FRANKFURT, March 3 Deutsche Bank is preparing for a potential capital increase of about 8 billion euros ($8.5 billion), it said in a statement on Friday.
LONDON, March 3 British bank Shawbrook Group Plc said on Friday it has received a joint offer from two private equity firms to buy the lender less than two years since it went public, in a deal worth 825 million pounds ($1 billion).
LONDON, March 3 British bank Shawbrook Group Plc said on Friday it has received an offer from private equity firms Pollen Street Capital and BC Partners to buy the lender in a deal worth 825 million pounds ($1.01 billion).