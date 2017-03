LONDON, March 25 Cabling equipment maker HellermannTyton narrowed the price range for its planned London listing for a second time on Monday, to 195-200 pence per share, a source close to the deal said.

Earlier on Monday two sources close to the deal said the company, owned by private equity firm Doughty Hanson, had narrowed its range to 195-205 pence per share, the lower half of an original 190-235 pence per share range.

Order books on the sale are due to close at 1600 GMT.