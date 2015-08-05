Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
FRANKFURT Aug 5 Online food delivery group HelloFresh is preparing a stock market flotation in autumn as it seeks to benefit from buoyant equities markets, people familiar with the matter said.
Its owners including German e-commerce group Rocket Internet and Insight Venture Partners have mandated Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs to organise the listing, the people said.
The IPO, which may take place as early as October may value the company at more than 1 billion euros ($1.09 billion), one of the people said.
The banks declined to comment, while Rocket Internet and Insight were not immediately available for comment.
($1 = 0.9207 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
BEIJING, April 6 China's Ant Financial tried to soothe security concerns about its proposed $880 million takeover MoneyGram International Inc on Thursday, saying it intends to store U.S. user data locally once the deal closes.
NEW YORK, April 6 HSB Ventures Inc, the venture capital subsidiary of German reinsurer Munich Re, has led a $45 million investment in Trov, a U.S.-based technology startup that provides on-demand insurance.