* H1 revenue up 408 pct to 112.5 mln euros

* Sources say IPO possible by October

* 18.2 mln meals delivered in H1

BERLIN, Sept 23 German online ingredients delivery firm HelloFresh, which is considering a possible stock market listing, said on Wednesday revenue grew 408 percent to 112.5 million euros ($125 million) in the first half of the year.

HelloFresh, which operates in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Britain, the Netherlands, Australia and the United States, said it delivered ingredients and recipes for 18.2 million home-cooked meals in the first half, a rise of 355 percent.

The company, which is 57 percent owned by start-up incubator Rocket Internet, was last week valued at 2.6 billion euros by a funding round in which British investor Baillie Gifford bought a stake for 75 million euros.

Sources familiar with the matter have told Reuters that the start-up, which said it had 402,000 active subscribers at the end of June, may launch a flotation by October as it seeks to capitalise on investor appetite for the internet food market.

Founded in Berlin in 2011, HelloFresh also reported a margin on the basis of its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of a negative 17.9 percent, compared with a negative 17.6 percent for the full year 2014.

However, stripping out hefty marketing costs, the firm reported a positive EBITDA margin of 15.7 percent, up from 13.4 percent for the full year 2014, and said its well-established Dutch business was in the black even including marketing.

U.S. peer Blue Apron, which sells 3 million meals per month, in June secured funding which valued it at more than $2 billion. ($1 = 0.8976 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by David Holmes)