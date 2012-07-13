* Teachers' to buy 75 pct of clothing maker Helly Hansen
By Euan Rocha
TORONTO, July 13 One of Canada's largest pension
funds has agreed to buy a majority stake in Norwegian outdoor
clothing brand Helly Hansen from Nordic private equity firm
Altor.
The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan -- better known simply as
Teachers' -- said on Friday it was buying roughly 75 percent of
the Nordic company, which designs and markets high-performance
outdoor apparel. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The pension fund, which is buying the stake through its
private equity arm Teachers' Private Capital (TPC), said Altor
would retain a 25 percent equity interest in Helly Hansen.
Altor put the clothing brand up for sale earlier this year.
A number of major retailers including apparel giant VF Corp,
, U.S. consumer products maker Jarden Corp,
French luxury and retail group PPR -- owner of both
Gucci and Puma -- and Columbia Sportswear Co all
expressed some level of interest in the company, according to
banking and industry sources.
Oslo-based Helly Hansen, with roughly 500 employees, drew in
revenues of 1.58 billion Norwegian crowns ($257 million) in
2011.
"We see excellent opportunities to continue growing revenues
and international awareness outside the core European markets,"
said Jo Taylor, TPC's European head, in a statement.
With roughly C$117 billion ($114 billion) in net assets
Teachers' is the largest single-profession pension plan in
Canada. It invests and administers the pensions of about 300,000
active and retired teachers in Ontario, Canada's most populous
province.
TPC manages a global portfolio valued at about C$12 billion.
Teachers' private equity investments over the last two decades
have achieved an average annualized return of close to 20
percent.
Teachers' and Canadian peers like Canada Pension Plan
Investment Board (CPPIB), and Caisse de depot et placement have
been among the world's most active dealmakers in recent years,
making major bets both in Canada and overseas. The investments
have focused largely around real estate, natural resources and
infrastructure projects.
HELLY HANSEN DEAL
Altor bought Helly Hansen in 2006 for reportedly around 800
million Norwegian crowns. At the time the company had launched a
reorganization plan based on integrating production with sales,
and cutting underperforming staff and stores.
The private equity firm reportedly recovered its initial
investment in Helly Hansen over a year ago, when it sold Helly
Hansen Pro -- a subsidiary that focused on survival suits, boat
canopies and textile-based products for agriculture, industry
and health sectors -- to Montagu Private Equity.
Helly Hansen traces its roots back to a Norwegian mariner of
the same name, who produced his first oilskin weather protective
waterproof jacket in 1877. It today produces specialty sailing,
skiing and outdoor gear.
"We are pleased to have Teachers' as a long-term owner of
the company," said Helly Hansen Chief Executive Peter Sjolander
in a statement.
"The fund's strong financial backing and established global
footprint will be invaluable as we look to expand the Helly
Hansen brand internationally, particularly in North America."
($1 = 6.1302 Norwegian krones)
($1 = 1.0248 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Mark Potter)