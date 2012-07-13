* Teachers' to buy 75 pct of clothing maker Helly Hansen
* Fund to buy stake from Nordic private equity firm Altor
* Deal terms not disclosed; Altor to retain 25 pct stake
(Adds details, background, Altor/Teachers' comments)
By Euan Rocha
TORONTO, July 13 One of Canada's largest pension
funds has agreed to buy a majority stake in Norwegian outdoor
clothing brand Helly Hansen from Nordic private equity firm
Altor.
The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan -- better known simply as
Teachers' -- said on Friday it was buying roughly 75 percent of
the Nordic company, which designs and markets high-performance
outdoor apparel.
The terms of the deal were not disclosed, but sources
familiar with the situation said the deal pegged the value of
the asset at about 2 billion Norwegian crowns ($326 million),
which is substantially above Altor's initial investment.
The pension fund, which is buying the stake through its
private equity arm Teachers' Private Capital (TPC), said Altor
would retain a 25 percent equity interest in Helly Hansen.
Reuters reported earlier this year that Altor had put the
clothing brand up for sale.
A number of major retailers including apparel giant VF Corp,
, European outdoor apparel maker Jack Wolfskin, South
Korean conglomerate E.Land Group, French luxury and retail group
PPR -- owner of both Gucci and Puma -- and Columbia
Sportswear had all expressed keen interest in the
company, according to banking and industry sources.
Helly Hansen also attracted a lot of interest from a number
of other private equity players too, one source added.
Oslo-based Helly Hansen, with roughly 500 employees, drew in
revenues of 1.58 billion Norwegian crowns in 2011.
"We see excellent opportunities to continue growing revenues
and international awareness outside the core European markets,"
said Jo Taylor, TPC's European head.
With roughly C$117 billion ($114 billion) in net assets
Teachers' is the largest single-profession pension plan in
Canada. It invests and administers the pensions of about 300,000
active and retired teachers in Ontario, Canada's most populous
province.
TPC manages a global portfolio valued at about C$12 billion.
Teachers' private equity investments over the last two decades
have achieved an average annualized return of close to 20
percent.
Teachers' and Canadian peers like Canada Pension Plan
Investment Board (CPPIB), and Caisse de depot et placement have
been among the world's most active dealmakers in recent years,
making major bets both in Canada and overseas. The investments
have focused largely around real estate, natural resources and
infrastructure projects.
The Nordic region has been a buzzing center for private
equity deals in the past year thanks to healthy economic growth
rates and strong local banks.
Sources have said Altor is also preparing to sell Swedish
food supply business Eurocater in a deal which could fetch 500
million euros.
HELLY HANSEN DEAL
"Helly Hansen is now well positioned to leverage its
135-year history for continued growth," said Hugo Maurstad,
chairman of Helly Hansen Group AS and partner at Altor Equity
Partners.
Altor, which was advised by ABG Sundal Collier, Robert W
Baird, Wiersholm and PwC on the deal, said it has turned Helly
Hansen from a loss-making entity into a very profitable one
since acquiring it in 2006.
Altor bought Helly Hansen for reportedly around 800 million
Norwegian crowns, with roughly half in debt and half in equity.
At the time the company had launched a reorganization plan based
on integrating production with sales and cutting underperforming
staff and stores.
The private equity firm reportedly recovered its initial
investment in Helly Hansen over a year ago, when it sold Helly
Hansen Pro -- a subsidiary that focused on survival suits, boat
canopies and textile-based products for agriculture, industry
and health sectors -- to Montagu Private Equity.
"The core attraction of Helly Hanson is that it has already
got a very high visibility brand," Taylor said. "Helly has got
very strong demand and mind-share in the Nordic region, they've
got growing opportunities in the rest of continental Europe. But
more importantly, we're looking to help them grow
internationally out of Europe."
Helly Hansen traces its roots back to a Norwegian mariner of
the same name, who produced his first oilskin weather protective
waterproof jacket in 1877. It today produces specialty sailing,
skiing and outdoor gear.
"We are pleased to have Teachers' as a long-term owner of
the company," said Helly Hansen Chief Executive Peter Sjolander
in a statement.
"The fund's strong financial backing and established global
footprint will be invaluable as we look to expand the Helly
Hansen brand internationally, particularly in North America."
($1=6.1302 Norwegian krones)
($1=$1.02 Canadian)
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Additional reporting by Mia Shanley
in Stockholm; Editing by Mark Potter)