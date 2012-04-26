HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb. 3 at 1:45 P.M. EST/1845 GMT
April 26 Contract driller Helmerich & Payne Inc's profit missed market estimates for the first time in four quarters as a rise in operating expenses took a toll on rig margins.
Average rig expense per day rose 12.5 percent while average rig margin per day fell 5 percent.
The company's revenue from U.S. land operations rose 6 percent, lower than the 30 percent rise the segment posted a quarter ago. The segment makes up for more than 85 percent of total sales.
Second-quarter income from continuing operations rose to $129.7 million, or 1.18 per share, from $98.9 million, or 91 cents per share, a year ago.
On an adjusted basis, profit was $1.13, lower than analysts expectations of $1.21, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 5 percent to $770 million, higher than market estimates of $746.1 million.
Smaller rival Patterson-UTI Energy Inc posted a higher-then-expected quarterly profit as it moved rigs to cater to the industry-wide shift to oil- and liquids-rich plays.
Quarterly net income rose to $97.3 million, or 62 cents per share, from $71.3 million, or 46 cents per share, a year ago.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 57 cents per share.
Revenue rose 31 percent to $746 million, higher than market estimates of $732.4 million.
Helmerich & Payne shares have lost about a fifth of their value last year, tracking the wider U.S. Dow Jones Oil equipment services index which has shed about 20 percent.
Patterson-UTI shares have fallen about 45 percent in the same period. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
