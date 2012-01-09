Jan 9 Contract driller Helmerich & Payne Inc forecast a five percent sequential increase in revenue days in the first quarter for its U.S land operations, driven primarily by new rigs in its fleet.

Rig revenue at its U.S. land operations, which makes up for more than 80 percent of the company's total sales, is expected to rise by $200 to $300 per day, sequentially.

However, for the current quarter, the Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company expects revenue days at its offshore operation to fall by one percent sequentially and its rig margin to stay flat. (Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)