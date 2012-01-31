* Q1 adj EPS $1.29 vs est EPS $1.16

* Q1 op rev up 23 percent to $732.6 mln

* Q1 op rev from U.S. land segment rose 30 pct (Adds details, updates shares)

Jan 31 Contract driller Helmerich & Payne Inc posted market-topping results for the third straight quarter and said it was upbeat about its drilling services despite falling gas prices as it builds rigs to cater to the industry-wide shift to oil- and liquids-rich plays.

Shares of the company were up as much as 7 percent in morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Helmerich said it has signed agreements with two production companies to build and operate three more FlexRigs in the United States, adding to the 37 FlexRigs under construction.

The onshore oil and gas driller has been focusing on specialized rigs, which are in demand as the industry moves to oil- and liquids-rich plays.

Oilfield services majors Schlumberger and Halliburton have expressed concerns about the outlook for U.S. drilling in light of decade-low natural gas prices.

Natural gases prices have fallen 25 percent in the last three months to average at $2.586 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

The company's revenue from U.S. land operations, which makes up for more than 80 percent of its total sales, rose 30 percent to $617.8 million. Rig utilization at the segment rose to 91 percent from 84 percent last year.

For the first quarter the company earned $1.29 per share, on an adjusted basis, higher than analyst expectations of $1.16, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Helmerich & Payne shares, which have risen about 11 percent since it last reported its earnings, were trading up 4 percent at $62.86 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)