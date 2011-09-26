* Also sues Petróleos de Venezuela and PDVSA
* Says impact of this matter on results cannot be reasonably
estimated
Sept 26 U.S. oil and gas driller Helmerich &
Payne Inc said its units have filed a lawsuit in a U.S.
district court against Venezuela and two state-owned companies
seeking damages for "forcibly taking" 11 of its drilling rigs.
Venezuela last year nationalized Helmerich's fleet that was
idled for months following a dispute over pending payments by
the OPEC member's state oil company PDVSA.
"Plaintiffs seek damages for the taking of their Venezuelan
drilling business in violation of international law and for
breach of contract," Helmerich said in a filing with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission.
"At this time the net impact of this matter on the company's
consolidated financial results, if any, cannot be reasonably
estimated."
The lawsuit, filed in the District Court for Columbia on
Sept. 23, is against Venezuela, Petróleos de Venezuela and PDVSA
Petróleo.
The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company's shares were down half a
percent at $44.30 in afternoon trade on Monday on the New York
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Krishna N Das in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj
Nair)