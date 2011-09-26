* Also sues Petróleos de Venezuela and PDVSA Petróleo

* Says impact of this matter on results cannot be reasonably estimated (Adds details, analyst comment in paragraphs 6-8)

Sept 26 Helmerich & Payne sued Venezuela in a U.S. court for "forcibly taking" 11 of its drilling rigs, days after the South American country offered to pay Exxon Mobil $1 billion for nationalizing the largest U.S. oil company's assets in 2007.

President Hugo Chavez-run Venezuela last year nationalized Helmerich's fleet that was idled for months following a dispute over pending payments by the OPEC member's state oil company PDVSA.

"Plaintiffs seek damages for the taking of their Venezuelan drilling business in violation of international law and for breach of contract," Helmerich said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

"At this time, the net impact of this matter on the company's consolidated financial results, if any, cannot be reasonably estimated."

The lawsuit, filed in the District Court for Columbia on Sept. 23, is against Venezuela and state-owned companies Petróleos de Venezuela and PDVSA Petróleo.

"As financial charges from this event have already been factored in, any potential recourse received by Helmerich from Venezuela would be an incremental positive," RBC Capital Markets analyst Victor Marchon wrote in a note, referring to Helmerich recently taking a $102.7 million impairment charge.

The company classified its former Venezuelan operation, an operating segment within its international land segment, as a discontinued operation in the third quarter of fiscal 2010.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company is also in two arbitrations against third parties not affiliated with PDVSA or the Venezuelan government to collect $75 million relating to the seizure of its property in Venezuela.

Helmerich's shares were down marginally at $44.30 in afternoon trade on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Krishna N Das in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)