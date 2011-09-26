* Also sues Petróleos de Venezuela and PDVSA Petróleo
* Says impact of this matter on results cannot be reasonably
estimated
(Adds details, analyst comment in paragraphs 6-8)
Sept 26 Helmerich & Payne sued Venezuela
in a U.S. court for "forcibly taking" 11 of its drilling rigs,
days after the South American country offered to pay Exxon Mobil
$1 billion for nationalizing the largest U.S. oil
company's assets in 2007.
President Hugo Chavez-run Venezuela last year nationalized
Helmerich's fleet that was idled for months following a dispute
over pending payments by the OPEC member's state oil company
PDVSA.
"Plaintiffs seek damages for the taking of their Venezuelan
drilling business in violation of international law and for
breach of contract," Helmerich said in a filing with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission.
"At this time, the net impact of this matter on the
company's consolidated financial results, if any, cannot be
reasonably estimated."
The lawsuit, filed in the District Court for Columbia on
Sept. 23, is against Venezuela and state-owned companies
Petróleos de Venezuela and PDVSA Petróleo.
"As financial charges from this event have already been
factored in, any potential recourse received by Helmerich from
Venezuela would be an incremental positive," RBC Capital Markets
analyst Victor Marchon wrote in a note, referring to Helmerich
recently taking a $102.7 million impairment charge.
The company classified its former Venezuelan operation, an
operating segment within its international land segment, as a
discontinued operation in the third quarter of fiscal 2010.
The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company is also in two
arbitrations against third parties not affiliated with PDVSA or
the Venezuelan government to collect $75 million relating to the
seizure of its property in Venezuela.
Helmerich's shares were down marginally at $44.30 in
afternoon trade on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Krishna N Das in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj
Nair)