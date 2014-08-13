UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 13 CHTC Helon Co Ltd
* Says H1 net loss widens to 192.2 million yuan (31.24 million US dollar) versus net loss of 56.1 million yuan previous year
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1yuNd7b
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1531 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources