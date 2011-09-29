* FY pretax loss 34.1 mln stg vs pretax profit of 15.6 mln stg year ago

Sept 29 British accident-claim handler Helphire Group swung to a full-year loss, hurt by fewer number of accidents as higher fuel prices led motorists to cut back on car journeys.

"Although there has been a small increase in recent traffic levels and claims volumes have risen slightly, we remain cautious in our outlook," the company said in a statement.

Helphire, which works with insurance and motor industries to provide replacement vehicles to motorists involved in accidents, hire length, a key contributor to the company's profitability, declined to an average of 18.7 days from 21.5 days in 2010.

Vehicle repairs are done faster as body shop capacity has overtaken demand.

For the year ended June 30, Helphire posted a pretax loss of 34.1 million pounds ($53.4 million), compared with a profit of 15.6 million pounds a year ago.

Adjusted revenue fell 19 percent to 234.8 million pounds.

Helphire shares, which have lost almost half their value since the company issued a profit warning in May , closed at 2.5 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.639 British Pounds) (Reporting by Suzannah Benjamin in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)