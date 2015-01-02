Jan 2 Helvetia Holding AG :

* Erich Walser unexpectedly dies

* President of the Board Of Directors of Helvetia Group Erich Walser, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 30, 2014

* Until further notice, duties of board of directors will be supervised by Doris Russi Schurter, board's vice-president