BRIEF-SK D&D says issuance of 5.4 mln bonus shares
* Says an issuance to all shareholders in a ratio of 0.5:1(0.5 bonus shares for each share held) to shareholders recorded on April 10
Jan 2 Helvetia Holding AG :
* Erich Walser unexpectedly dies
* President of the Board Of Directors of Helvetia Group Erich Walser, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 30, 2014
* Until further notice, duties of board of directors will be supervised by Doris Russi Schurter, board's vice-president Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MADRID, March 25 A Madrid court has thrown out a lawsuit brought by Spanish power company Iberdrola against state-controlled lender Bankia over its ill-fated 2011 stock market listing, according to a ruling seen by Reuters.