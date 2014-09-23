(Refiles to correct dateline from Sept 22 to Sept 23)
Sept 23 Helvetia Holding AG :
* Announced on Monday provisional interim result of the
public tender offer for Nationale Suisse
* Said after expiration of offer period on Sept. 19,
Helvetia totally owned 81.22 percent of the Nationale Suisse
shares
* Declared the offer successful
* Said definitive interim result will be published by
Helvetia on Sept. 25
* Said additional acceptance period of 10 trading days for
subsequent acceptance of the offer will start on Sept. 26 and
will end on Oct. 9, 04:00 p.m. CEST
* Said settlement of the offer is expected to take place on
Oct. 20
