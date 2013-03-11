* Group's German unit swings to profit
* Revenues lower in Switzerland, Italy, Spain
* Shares up 1.1 pct, outperform index
ZURICH, March 11 Swiss insurer Helvetia
reported an 18 percent rise in 2012 net profit from a year
earlier as stronger returns from its non-life units more than
offset a weaker life insurance performance.
The group said its German unit swung to a profit on tight
cost controls after losing money in 2011, and added it would
propose a 6 percent hike in its dividend to 17 Swiss francs
($17.84) per share.
One of the European insurance sector's main attractions for
investors is its dividends, which reflect predictable revenues
as customers renew their policies annually.
Revenues fell 2.7 percent to just under 7 billion francs as
a stronger performance in Germany and other insurance units
failed to make up for weaker business volumes in Switzerland,
Italy and Spain.
Net profit of 342.2 million Swiss francs was slightly ahead
of the average estimate of 337 million francs from six analysts
in a Reuters survey.
"A solid set of results, with earnings and balance sheet
metrics in line or slightly above consensus expectations in most
areas," Sarasin analyst Martin Schwab said in a note.
Shares climbed 1.1 percent in early trading to 401.00 Swiss
francs, outperforming a 0.7 percent lower European insurers
index.
Helvetia's combined ratio, a measure of profitability
weighing payouts against premiums, improved in its non-life
business to 93.5 percent from 95.6 percent a year earlier.
Helvetia's Solvency 1 ratio, a measure of its ability to meet
future claims, rose to 229 percent from 221 percent.
The group, which in November got regulatory approval to
acquire French insurer Groupama's shipping insurance portfolio,
said it also renewed its sales agreement with Italy's Banco di
Desio for ten years and extended it to non-life business.
Helvetia also raised its stake in Italian insurer Chiara
Vita from 70 to 100 percent and took a majority stake in parent
Chiara Assicurazioni, as well as buying Switzerland's SEV
Versicherungen Genossenschaft to boost its life insurance
business.
($1 = 0.9528 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto; Editing by Helen
Massy-Beresford)