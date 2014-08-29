Aug 29 Helvetia Holding AG : * Says finalises takeover of Basler Austria * From 1 October 2014, Otmar Bodner, previously CEO of Basler Austria, will

serve a s the new Chairman of the Executive Board * Says at purchase price of EUR 130 million, Helvetia Insurance Ltd Vienna

(Helvetia Austria) has become the new owner of Basler Austria