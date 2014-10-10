BRIEF-FIH Group says received letter from Dolphin Fund requesting information
* Confirms that it received a letter from Dolphin on Tuesday requesting certain information
Oct 10 Helvetia Holding AG
* Says on expiry of additional acceptance period for public tender offer Helvetia now has 96.29 percent of Nationale Suisse shares
* Says by end of additional acceptance period on Oct. 9, a total of 17,083,622 Nationale Suisse shares have been tendered to Helvetia under offer
* for period from 1 February 2017 to 28 February 2017 contracted sales of group was approximately RMB560.5 million
* unit and company entered disposal agreement with perfect sign investments in relation to sale and purchase of shares and loan