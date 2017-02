BANGKOK Aug 15 Thailand's Hemaraj Land and Development Pcl :

* Raising its 2011 land sales target to 1,700 rai (680 acres) from 1,200 rai (480 acres) mainly due to strong growth in the auto sector, it said in a statement

* Expects 2011 revenue from land sales to be higher than a year earlier, with continued revenue growth opportunities in the industrial estate sector (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)