BANGKOK, March 21 Thailand's Hemaraj Land and
Development Pcl :
* Expects 2012 revenue to rise about 40 percent from a year
earlier, Paopitaya Smutrakalin, director for investor relations,
told reporters
* Raises its investment budget to 7.5 billion baht ($243.7
million) from 7 billion baht this year on expectations of more
relocation of factories after flooding last year
* Expects first-quarter land sales to be higher than the
roughly 400 rais sold a year earlier; keeps 2012 land sales
target of 1,700 rais (680 acres)
($1 = 30.78 Baht)
(Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Ploy Ten Kate)