BANGKOK Feb 29 Thailand's Hemaraj Land and Development Pcl :

* Raises its 2012 land sales target to 1,700 rais (680 acres) from 1,500 rais, the company said in a statement

* It reported a 62 percent drop in 2011 net profit of 537 million baht ($17.68 million)

* Earlier this month, the company told Reuters it expected strong demand for land and gains from its power business to give it a record net profit this year and is looking to expand in Southeast Asia.

($1 = 30.365 Baht) (Reporting by Ploy Ten Kate; Editing by Martin Petty)