Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
Nov 17 Hemaraj Land and Development Pcl
* Says cuts 2014 land sales target by 33 percent to 128 hectares (316 acres) due to domestic political unrest, which delays the government's approval of new investment projects, president and CEO David Nardone told reporters
* Says aims for land sales of 1,200 and 1,500 rai (192-240 hectares) in 2015 due to improving investment sentiment
* Says plan to spend 6 billion baht ($183 million) in 2015 on buying land and in power plant projects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.7900 Thai baht) (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.