BANGKOK Oct 27 Thailand's stock exchange halted on Monday trading in shares of industrial estate developer Hemaraj Land and Development PCL and WHA Corp after the companies failed to clarify a news report about a possible acquisition.

A local newspaper reported on Monday that WHA was in talks to acquire a listed company with market value of about 50 billion baht ($1.5 billion).

Both companies, when contacted by Reuters, neither confirmed or denied the report.

The report had sparked speculation that the target was Hemaraj, whose market capitalisation was around 45 billion baht. Hemaraj shares rose to a more than a 19-month high in early trade on Monday.

Hemaraj runs several big industrial estates, home to factories for companies including Ford Motor and General Motors, while WHA is market leader in the development of premium built-to-suit warehouses for lease.

WHA Chief Executive Somyos Anantaprayoon told Reuters his company was looking to buy several listed and unlisted companies, as part of its drive to become a fully integrated warehouse developer and serve clients in Southeast Asia.

He did not confirm nor deny that Hemaraj was one of the company's targets.

"I can't tell you which company we are considering (to buy). What we can say is it's a company which has some hidden value and share prices are undervalued," Somyos said, adding that the WHA board will consider an acquisition deal in the middle of November.

Hemaraj President and Chief Executive David Nardone told Reuters in an email that the company "has no news to report".

Hemaraj shares have risen 15 percent in the past three months on expectations that the company would benefit from the military government's drive to promote investment. ($1 = 32.4100 Thai baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Wirat Buranakanokthanasan; Editing by Miral Fahmy and Ryan Woo)