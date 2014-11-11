(Repeats to additional alerts)

STOCKHOLM Nov 11 Hemfosa Fastigheter Ab

* Hemfosa fastigheter in negotiations with Castellum concerning acquisition of properties at a value of about SEK 2 billion

* In total, the property portfolio comprises approximately 280,000 sqm of leasable area distributed among public properties, office properties and logistics properties in Växjö, Värnamo and Gothenburg. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: