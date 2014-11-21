BRIEF-Travelers to acquire UK-based Simply Business
* Travelers Companies Inc - deal for enterprise value of approximately $490 million
STOCKHOLM Nov 21 Hemfosa Fastigheter Ab
* Hemfosa Fastigheter acquires community service properties in western sweden at a total value of msek 270 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Travelers Companies Inc - deal for enterprise value of approximately $490 million
* CEO Douglas Peterson's FY 2016 total compensation was $9 million versus $7.8 million in FY 2015 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG/LONDON March 13 HSBC's new Chairman Mark Tucker is known in Asia as one of the region's most successful finance executives for taking insurer AIA through a stock market listing and then more than doubling its market value through a relentless focus on new business.