BRIEF-Adiuvo Investments announces offer for share buy back at 59.05 zlotys per share
* Purchase price of shares is set at 59.05 zlotys ($14.75) per share
STOCKHOLM Dec 1 Hemfosa Fastigheter Ab
* Hemfosa fastigheter acquires community service and office properties in uppsala and jönköping valued at msek 449 Link to press release: here Further company coverage:
* Purchase price of shares is set at 59.05 zlotys ($14.75) per share
* About 17 million people receive welfare benefits (Adds details)
* Says its shares will stop trading on TSE JASDAQ from March 28