BRIEF-Raiffeisen Hungary unit expects to remain profitable -CEO
* Hungary unit to remain profitable barring any unforeseen measures -CEO
STOCKHOLM Nov 3 Hemfosa Fastigheter Ab
* Hemfosa fastigheter extends lease with and refurbishes premises for the police authority in Sollentuna, Stockholm Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hungary unit to remain profitable barring any unforeseen measures -CEO
LAGOS, March 22 The Nigerian naira gained 1.1 percent to a six-month high of 430 per dollar on the black market on Wednesday, traders said.
* Ascent Resources Utica Holdings- co, Aru Finance intend to offer $1.5 billion of senior unsecured notes in two series due in 2022 and 2025