Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
Dec 23 Hemfosa Fastigheter AB
* Says reaches reaches conditional agreement on divestment of logistics properties at a value of approximately SEK 900 mln.
* The nine logistics properties encompass a total of about 116,000 sqm of leasable area and are situated in eight locations in southern, western and central Sweden.
* The agreement is contingent on the purchaser's financing until January 20, 2015. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.