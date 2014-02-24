BRIEF-Cleantech Invest increases ownership in Eagle Filters to 28 pct
* Significantly increases its ownership and starts acceleration of Eagle Filters
STOCKHOLM Feb 24 Hemfosa Fastigheter publ AB IPO-HEMFOSA.ST: * Hemfosa Fastigheter AB confirms intention to proceed with initial public * Hemfosa says offering (IPO) and listing on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm the IPO is expected to price in March 2014 * Hemfosa is targeting gross proceeds of approximately SEK 500-950 million depending on greenshoe exercise and the price for the issued shares
* Says it completes acquisition of Japan-based property for 15.27 billion yen on March 16
ZURICH, March 16 Hedge fund investor Rainer-Marc Frey has built a 7.5 percent stake in Swiss derivatives specialist Leonteq, the company said on Thursday.