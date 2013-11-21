WRAPUP 2-S.Korean court throws president out of office, 2 dead in protest
* Ouster comes amid rising tensions with China and N.Korea (Updates with comment from acting president)
Nov 21 Hemisphere Energy Corp : * Announces bought deal equity financing * Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 3.6 million
units of Hemisphere at a price of $0.55per unit * Will use net proceeds from offering to accelerate capital program focused on
co's jennercore area,newly acquired atlee buffaloplay * Entered into agreement with a syndicate of underwriters which agreed to
purchase on a bought deal basis, 3.6 million units at $0.55/unit * Also offering 3.1 million common shares to be issued on a "cee flow-through"
basis at price of $0.65/cee flow-through share * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Ouster comes amid rising tensions with China and N.Korea (Updates with comment from acting president)
(Adds company news item, updates futures) March 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 22.3 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open. * BT GROUP: Britain's biggest telecoms group BT has reached an agreement with the regulator to finally resolve a two-year row over how the national broadband network is run, agreeing to a legal separation of the business.
MELBOURNE, March 10 Tesla Inc boss Elon Musk on Friday offered to save Australia's most renewable-energy dependent state from blackouts by installing 100 megawatt hours worth of battery storage within 100 days of signing a contract.