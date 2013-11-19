BRIEF-Red rock resorts says Station Casinos unit entered 2nd loan modification agreement
* Red Rock Resorts-on March 3 unit of station casinos llc entered second loan modification agreement with respect to credit agreement dated June 16,2011
Nov 19 Hemisphere Energy Corp : * Announces third quarter 2013 results * Q3 revenue rose 56 percent to C$3.2 million * Says achieved quarterly production rate of 461 boe/d with an 82% oil and ngl
weighting * Qtrly earnings per share $0.02 * Q3 earnings per share view C$0.01, revenue view C$3.0 million -- Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* SM Energy-on March 4,co,Venado entered into amendment to purchase agreement that extended closing date specified in purchase agreement to March 15,2017 Source text - http://bit.ly/2lSmVNF Further company coverage:
