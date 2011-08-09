* Q2 EPS $0.03 vs est $0.02

* Q2 rev up 29 pct at $20.1 mln

Aug 9 Hemisphere GPS Inc , which makes GPS systems for the agriculture and marine markets, posted a second-quarter profit that narrowly beat analysts' estimates, helped by a buoyant grain market.

June quarter's net income was $792,342, or 1 cent per share, compared with a net loss of $1.8 million, or 3 cents per share, a year ago.

Adjusted profit was at 3 cents per share in the quarter.

Revenue rose 29 percent to $20.1 million.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 2 cents per share, on revenue of $19.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Calgary, Alberta-based company closed at 85 Canadian cents on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)